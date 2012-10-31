Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs trailer released, dev wants to hear you scream

Horror sequel, Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, has a new and suitably unheimlich trailer, showing off the game's gloomy Victorian locales and the terrible contraptions which lie beneath them. A Machine For Pigs is the follow-up to Frictional Games' indie classic, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, though this time development is helmed by The Chinese Room, makers of Dear Esther. It's not a straight continuation from the last Amnesia game, either - the story takes place sixty years later, on the eve of the 20th century, and swaps the dank confines of the Prussian Brennenburg Castle for the smoggy streets of London.

The Chinese Room's Dan Pinchbeck also has a special request to make of viewers: "What we really need are some screams," he says. "We want fans to record themselves screaming, puking and freaking out. Tape it all, send it through to us, and we'll sift through it and the best stuff will end up going into a background mix for one of the levels."

You can send your submitted howls of anguish and agony as Wavs, Oggs or MP3s to piggies@thechineseroom.co.uk . It shouldn't be too hard to get yourself into such a mindset having watched the trailer. Industrialisation and invention collide with sinister supernatural forces, and for all the Victorian era's nascent modernity, it doesn't seem that technology can do much to stave off the terror. We've spoken to Dan Pinchbeck at length about the game, and we'll be posting that interview later today.