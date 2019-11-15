AMD's latest Radeon 19.11.2 GPU driver is tuned for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

If you own a Radeon graphics card and plan on playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, there's a new driver update you may want to install. AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition (19.11.2) adds support for the game, which basically means its optimized to deliver the best experience.

I have not heard of any major issues with the 19.11.2 driver release in the early going. As always, however, use your own judgement on whether to install it right away or wait a bit to see if others report any problems.

It's a fairly minor driver update. Other than adding support for Fallen Order, the 19.11.2 driver package squashes a bug related to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds—specifically, it addresses stuttering and performance drops on certain map areas and cities.

While the list of bug fixes is rather short, there are a handful of known issues. They include:

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may intermittently experience loss of display or video signal during gameplay.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows.

You can update to the 19.11.2 driver release through the Radeon Software utility, or go here to grab and install it manually. Also be sure to check out our guide on how to update drivers for tips on best practices.

If you own a GeForce graphics card, here's a reminder that Nvidia's latest driver package (441.20 WHQL) is also optimized for Fallen Order.

Fallen Order is out now. It's not crazy long, around 20-30 hours for the main story, according to some early reviews. So you should be able to complete the game and still have time to shop upcoming Black Friday deals.