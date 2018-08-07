AMD’s 18.8.1 GPU driver is optimized for Monster Hunter: World and Battle for Azeroth

Monster Hunter: World is scheduled to launch on PC on Thursday, August 9, and you can preorder now on Steam starting at $59.99. You can also prep your PC for its release with the latest GPU driver package from AMD, provided you're running a Radeon graphics card, of course.

AMD's Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.8.1 driver release aims to boost performance in Monster Hunter: World by a few percentage points, depending on your setup. Specifically, AMD says you can expect up to 5 percent faster performance on a Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB) and 6 percent on a Radeon RX 580 (8GB), both at 1920x1080.

In addition, AMD says its latest driver release is optimized for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, We Happy Few, and Madden NFL 19.

As usual, there are a handful of bug fixes as well. They include:

Fortnite may experience an application crash on game launch in Windows 7.

Some games may experience a game crash or hang on multi GPU system configurations when changing or applying resolutions.

Graphics and memory clock speeds may remain elevated or locked while gaming if video content is also playing on the system.

Civilization VI may experience a game crash using DirectX 12 API on game or map launch.

Samsung HMD Odyssey may experience intermittent black screens or flashing on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

You can download the latest Adrenalin driver release now through the Radeon Software interface, or go here to grab and install it manually.