Post-launch updates for We Happy Few detailed, including DLC

Dystopian survival game We Happy Few (the one with the eerie masks and the drugs that make people happy) will be getting a season pass, developers Compulsion Games have announced. Three things will be included in this DLC, separate stories called 'Lightbringer', 'We All Fall Down', and 'Roger & James in: They Came From Below!'

Some pretty cryptic explanations of what those three things will be have been given by Compulsion. Here they are:

Roger & James in: They Came From Below! Precocious Roger and Impetuous James set off in search of adventure and love, only to uncover bizarre technology and a terrifying new threat. All is not as it seems. Or is it exactly as it seems?

Lightbearer Heartthrob, artist, and personal trainwreck, Nick Lightbearer is Wellington Wells’ most celebrated rock star—but what truly makes him tick? Tune in to Uncle Jack’s late show to find out.

We All Fall Down Much like any well-worn happy mask, all societies develop cracks in their veneer. But that doesn’t mean you should go digging up dirt from the past. Right? *pops a Joy pill* Right!

As well as the season pass, We Happy Few will receive a free update adding a sandbox mode. It should be launching on August 10.