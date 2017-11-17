AMD releases Crimson ReLive 17.11.2 drivers for Star Wars Battlefront 2

If you haven't been turned off by all the hoopla surrounding microtransactions in Star Wars Battlefront 2 (which EA has temporarily removed), do yourself a solid and download the latest drivers for your graphics card before hopping in. Nvidia released 'Game Ready' drivers earlier this week, and AMD has followed suit with its Crimson ReLive 17.11.2 release, available now.

That's really the highlight of AMD's newest driver package—optimized performance in Battlefront 2. There is no mention in the release notes of optimizations in any other games, whereas Nvidia promised some big gains in Destiny 2 with its latest release.

While AMD doesn't seem to be including performance tweaks for games other than Battlefront 2 with its 17.11.2 release, it did take the opportunity to squash several bugs. They include:

Radeon ReLive recorded clips may experience green corruption or green screen backgrounds.

Radeon ReLive may fail to record when switching a game between Fullscreen and Borderless Fullscreen.

Radeon Settings may experience a crash or hang when enabling/disabling AMD CrossFire mode on some select Radeon HD 7000 series graphics products.

Radeon WattMan user interface may not reflect overclocked or underclocked values for GPU memory.

Radeon WattMan may not apply correct reduced voltage values for some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

Secondary extended displays may experience green corruption when resuming from display off or sleep modes.

You can check out the full release notes here (PDF). To manually download the 17.11.2 driver release, go here.