AMD claims the RX 6000 series can beat both the Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. With a little rage

Today at the long awaited launch of the AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, AKA Big Navi, Lisa Su and Co. announced that the new enthusiast-class GPUs do, in some instances, have what it takes to outperform their Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series counterparts.

Back at the initial 6000-series unveiling, AMD had promised us 4K gaming at over 60fps, and supposed leaks suggested the new RX 6800 XT cards may well give the Nvidia RTX 3080 a run for its money.

By the looks of the benchmarks, the new RX 6800 XT does trade significant blows with the Nvidia RTX 3080 in a host of top games, with all the settings maxed out. In fact, we're looking at some clear wins, too, with games like Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pumping out more frames per second than the rival Nvidia cards.

At 1440p, we have another couple of clear wins for the 6800 XT against the RTX 3080, including Wolfenstein: Young Blood and Doom Eternal.

AMD also claim the RX 6800 will be throwing up 18% better 4K performance, on average, than that of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Although it has been offered a helping hand in AMD's new Smart Access Memory Radeon/Ryzen feature to get there. Yet considering the RTX 2080 Ti came out at $1,200, and the RX 6800 is going to be retailing at just $579, that's something for AMD to be pretty proud of.

Consider though, that Nvidia's new RTX 3070 cards will be performing similarly to the RX 6800s, and are coming in at just $499.

Even more impressively, at first glance the AMD's RX 6900 XT card looks pretty beefy up against Nvidia's RTX 3090, taking the crown at 4K in Forza Horizon 4 and Battlefield 5. But on closer inspection, it appears these numbers only account for when AMD's new signature "Rage Mode" easy overclocking feature is enabled.

So, it looks like the RX 6000-series should be able to deliver a sturdy gaming experience at 1440p or 4K, with a whole host of exciting features that make the cards exciting for both gamers and developers alike.

Both the RX 6800 and the RX 6800 XT will be available from November 18th starting at $579 and $649 respectively, with the RX 6900 XT following soon after on December 8th for $999.