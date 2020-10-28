Popular

AMD announces $999 RX 6900 XT GPU: cheaper, smaller, and sometimes faster than an RTX 3090

By

Now this is Big Navi.

AMD RX 6900 XT
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su has just revealed the Radeon RX 6900 XT, a high-end graphics card in the AMD RX 6000-series ready to take on Nvidia's top-of-the-line GPUs at 4K and beyond. And how much will you have to pay for the privilege? $999.

Oh, and did I forget to mention that AMD is posing this card as an RTX 3090 killer? Yeah, the red team reports that this card is as fast, if not faster, than Nvidia's $1,499 RTX 3090 in a handful of games. Of course, we'll have to test it ourselves to confirm that is the case, but either way it's looking like a fantastic time to be into PC gaming.

AMD RX 6900 XT

(Image credit: AMD)

It's important to note that AMD is using Rage Mode and Smart Access Memory with its RX 6900 XT benchmarks, which means it needs a little overclocking and some clever Ryzen cooperation in order to make an impact on Nvidia's finest. Still, it's much cheaper.

You can check out the RX 6900 XT specs down below.

Radeon RX 6000 series
RX 6900 XTRX 6800 XTRX 6800
CUs807260
ProcessTSMC 7nmTSMC 7nmTSMC 7nm
Game clock (MHz)2,0152,0151,815
Boost clock (MHz)2,2502,2502,105
Infinity Cache (MB)128128128
Memory16GB GDDR616GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
TDP (Watt)300300250
Available fromDecember 8November 18November 18
Price (USD)$999$649$579

The RX 6900 XT will be available from December 8, while the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will arrive sooner on November 18.

Jacob Ridley

There's no 'Silicon Valley' where Jacob grew up, but part of his home country is known as 'The Valleys' and can therefore it be easily confused for a happening place in the tech world. From there he graduated to professionally break things and then write about it for cash in the city of Bath, UK.
See comments