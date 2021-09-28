Popular

Amazon's New World is finally live

By

After plenty of tests and delays, Aeternum is now welcoming ship wreck survivors.

Posing in front of some hemp
(Image credit: Amazon Games)

New World has finally arrived, a wee bit later than originally planned (May 2020 was the first release date). No more delays—you can jump in right now. At least if you're playing on European servers. The rest of the regional servers will start opening up throughout the day. 

Check out the full list of New World servers, and then see when it unlocks in your timezone

See more

I took a look earlier this year, during one of the closed betas, and found myself unimpressed by the MMO parts, but oddly gripped by the survival-crafting grind. Trying to make bullets for my gun nearly drove me to the brink, but the masochist in me maybe had a good time? Or maybe it's as Luke Winkie suggests, that like so many people I'm just really excited about playing the next big MMO

To help you begin your adventure on the right foot, we've already put together some guides. First off, here are 10 New World tips to get you started, and from there you might want to check out our New World levelling build and our New World crafting guide

It's going to take a while before we're able to pass judgement on this beefy MMO with our final review, but in the meantime you'll be able to read our review-in-progress, which will go up this week. You can also expect some more guides, videos and a performance review, so keep your eyes peeled. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown

Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long. He thinks labradoodles are the best dogs but doesn't get to write about them much.  
