Almost everything on eBay is 15% off for the next few hours

It's that time again—eBay has released another site-wide coupon code. Instead of the extremely limited or 10%-off codes we've seen over the past few months, this one takes 15% off the price of almost everything on eBay.

All the usual exceptions apply—it can't be used on paper money/coins, you can only use it in one transaction, and the discount is capped at $100. However, there is a strict time limit, as you only get until 6PM Pacific Time today to buy something. To get the discount, you have to enter code POPUPSAVINGS at checkout.

Here are some PC-related items we found that work with the code (before tax):

The code works on new and used items alike from any seller, but again, you only have a few hours to pick something.