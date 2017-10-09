All proceeds from sale of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice tomorrow will go to UK mental health charity

To mark tomorrow's World Mental Health Day, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice developer Ninja Theory will be donating all proceeds from sales of the game to Rethink, a UK mental health charity.

The announcement came alongside a new video, above, that stitches together screenshots players have taken using Hellblade's photo mode (they look pretty stunning) and quotes sent in by fans, which offer messages of support for the game's attempt to tackle the topic of mental health.

Hellblade's main character, Senua, suffers from psychosis, and its symptoms are central to the game's story and mechanics.

Honestly, it's pretty touching to see the messages players have left the developers, and shows that the game has helped some people deal with issues around mental health.

This year's World Mental Health Day is focused on mental health in the work place: head over to the World Health Organisation's website for more information.

