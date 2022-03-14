All of Elden Ring's demigods have names from George R.R. Martin's initials

Audio player loading…

When I first realized it, I said, out loud, "George, you huge dork."

All of Elden Ring's main gods and demigods have names that start with one of George R.R. Martin's initials. How's this for the big four? Godfrey, Rennala, Radagon, Marika. GRRM.

This news story, if you haven't guessed, will contain minor spoilers for the names and relationships of major characters in Elden Ring.

George R.R. Martin, popular fantasy author, was involved in Elden Ring as a world builder. He built the core of The Lands Between and its overarching mythos. (See: "What did George R.R. Martin do for Elden Ring anyway?" for details.) Then Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware twisted that world into Elden Ring.

Martin hid bits and bobs of himself in the story, but the most direct thing is pretty on the nose, and the big movers and shakers, the dramatic primaries of the story, all have names that start with one of G.R.R.M.'s initials. Everyone carrying the eight named Great Runes has a name that starts with G, R, or M.

Godfrey marries Marika, and their children are Godwyn, Morgott, and Mogh. There's also Godrick, a later descendant. Rennala marries Radagon, and their children are Radahn, Rykard, Ranni, and Renna. Then Radagon marries Marika, and their children are Malenia and Miquella.

Oh, sorry, I forgot Maliketh. He fits in there too, but I won't say where because that's spoilertown.

We'll see if George R.R. Martin has anything to say about this, other than to call Elden Ring a "landmark megahit". He would, wouldn't he? His name is all over the thing.