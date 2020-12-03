Where to find all the Penguin Souvenirs in Destiny 2 so far

If you're looking for all the Destiny 2 Penguin locations, you're in the right place. Well, sort of: Not all of the nine total collectibles are in the game right now, but it's a start. Anyway, if you're reading this, chances are you're interested in ticking off the 'Reuniting the Eventide Rookery' Triumph, which requires you to find all of these lost robot birds.

Unlike the Jade Rabbits you sought on the Moon, you'll need to return these poor flightless androids home, too. Once you've found them, drop them off in the room opposite Variks in Charon's Crossing—after a quick poke around it, a marker should pop up to show you where to place each one.

The trouble is, Beyond Light's new ice world area of Europa is a pretty huge place. That means, unless you're happy poring over frozen rock and cavernous structure, you're going to be at your scavenger hunt for a while. That's where I come in. Here are the Penguin Souvenirs in Destiny 2 I've found so far.

Destiny 2 Penguin locations: 1-4

1. Cadmus Ridge

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Bungie)

Ok, confession time: I actually already picked this one up so it's not in the images above, but I promise it is here. In the southeastern corner of Cadmus Ridge, there's a small, square cave opening guarded by a Wyvern. Follow the cave all the way to the end and it'll be on the ground just ahead of you.

2. Well of Infinitude

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Bungie)

Start your search for Penguin two to the east of Asterion Abyss, in the Nexus. Take the path on your right as you enter to get to the Well of Infinitude. From here, head through this area until you get to a large, icy room with large Vex columns—keep left as your progress through here and past a passageway heading further down. Check the little nook to the left of a downward sloping corridor to find the Penguin tucked away. It'll be protected by a barrier, which you can just walk up to to disable.

3. Eventide Ruins

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Bungie)

Before you can get to this chilly chap, you'll need to pick up a Scorch Cannon from a Fallen Captain patrolling the Eventide Ruins. Once you have it, Penguin 3 is in a little frozen cube at the bottom of the stairs, in the same building that contains the entrance to the Bunker E15 Lost Sector.

4. Bray Exoscience

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Bungie)

Head to Bray Exoscience, and continue through towards the Eternity zone (not the . new Creation area). Keep going until you reach a long hallway with a frozen lab at the end. The fourth souvenir is on a test bench immediately on your right as you enter the lab. It'll be protected by a barrier at first. Just kill the enemies to disable it.

Destiny 2 Penguin Souvenir locations: 5-9

Unfortunately those are the only Penguin Souvenirs I've found so far, since they're not all in the game yet. Make sure you keep checking back to this article for all the latest robot-bird-based developments in Destiny 2, and the Triumph will be ticked off before you know it.