Alien: Isolation has gone gold, so here are the system requirements

Never fear, because Alien: Isolation is finished and ready to ship next month. Actually, do fear, because that's the point of the game I guess. In case you're frightened that your PC will lack the power to run Creative Assembly's new survival horror, take a look at the system requirements below.

I do hope these specs don't leave you horrified.

Minimum PC Specifications:

Operating System: Windows 7 (32bit)

Processor: 3.16Ghz Intel Core 2 Duo E8500

RAM: 4GB RAM

Hard Drive: 35GB required for installation

Video Card: 1GB DirectX® 11 (AMD Radeon HD 5550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 430)

Broadband Internet Connection

Recommended PC Specifications:

Operating System: Windows 7 (64bit)

Processor: AMD: Phenom II X4 955 – 4 Core, 3.2 GHz or INTEL: Core 2 Quad Q9650 – 4 Core, 3.0 Ghz

RAM: 8GB RAM

Hard Drive: 35GB required for installation

Video Card: 2GB DirectX® 11 (AMD GPU: AMD Radeon R9 200 Series or Nvidia gpu: GeForce GTX660)

Broadband Internet Connection

Alien: Isolation will release October 7. Check out our hands-on impressions based on the r ecent Gamescom build .