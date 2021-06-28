After 6 months, Cyberpunk 2077's stability is apparently at a 'satisfactory level'

Six months after it launched, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński reckons Cyberpunk 2077 is at a "satisfactory level" of stability.

Kiciński made the comments at WSE Innovation Day, where he discussed the game's numerous patches and future plans for making improvements (via TVN24). "We have already reached a satisfactory level [of stability]," a machine translation reads. "We have also been working on the overall efficiency, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do that."

The CEO also said that CDPR would be "introducing improvements to the general systems that players are paying attention to," presumably looking at larger overhauls to the game in the future.

Kiciński has been firm and reassuring in CDPR's ongoing efforts to bring Cyberpunk up to scratch. At the company's first quarter financial results of the year, Kiciński said "we intend to live up to what we promised our gamers in January. While we already see major improvements, a large part of the team continues to work on making sure that Cyberpunk provides even better entertainment to gamers."

While Cyberpunk 2077 is still a little half-baked, it's not the hot mess it was when it first released. The last few patches have been bountiful with bug fixes, though a lot of them seem to be fixing incredibly minor issues. The work CDPR has put in has finally satisfied Sony though, who popped the game back up on its PlayStation store last week—albeit with the caveat that it's still not good enough for PlayStation 4.