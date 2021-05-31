Cyberpunk 2077 will 'live up to what we promised,' CD Projekt boss says

CD Projekt president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński repeated his recent re-commitment to Cyberpunk 2077 during the company's first quarter financial results today, saying that a significant portion of the development team continues to work on it, even as the studio itself prepares to move to a parallel development system in 2022.

"We intend to live up to what we promised our gamers in January," Kiciński said. "While we already see major improvements, a large part of the team continues to work on making sure that Cyberpunk provides even better entertainment to gamers."

The remark reflects comments Kiciński made in April, when he said that the studio wasn't giving thought to washing its hands of Cyberpunk 2077. "We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come," he said at the time.

In a Q&A session with investors, Kiciński said that "nearly half" of the Cyberpunk development team is still working on either the currently-available versions or the upcoming next-gen editions, while smaller teams have moved to pre-production on unannounced projects. He declined to comment further, saying he didn't want to "pre-announce" anything, perhaps reflecting a commitment the company made a couple months ago to avoid showing off its games until they're closer to launch thank Cyberpunk 2077 was when it was revealed. "But definitely, there are teams preparing for future unannounced projects," he said.

It will likely be quite a while yet before we get a look at those projects, as Kiciński also reiterated that its transformation to parallel development won't happen until at least 2022.

"There are teams, smaller teams, in transformation, preparing to work on such content," he said. "Next year is the year when we want to do discrete teams and work full-scale—of course, depending on the project and the different phases on future triple-A content."

CD Projekt's full Q1 2021 earnings stream is embedded below.