Adventure Time goes 3D in Finn and Jake Investigations

Little Orbit has announced that Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations, a fully-3D graphical adventure based on the hit Cartoon Network series, will be coming to Steam later this year.

With the Land of Ooo wracked by disappearances and strange events, Finn and Jake decide to follow in the footsteps of Finn's foster parents and investigate the mystery themselves. They—that is, you—must explore the world of Adventure Time, solving puzzles, interrogating colorful characters, and battling evil in fast-paced combat.

"This new game is a complete departure from previous Adventure Time games," Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott explained. "We have created an intriguing classic adventure game set in a richly-detailed 3D Land of Ooo where players can check out Land of Ooo locales, talk to characters, sharpen their creative puzzle-solving skills, defeat bad guys and just have fun."

Details are obviously thin at this point, but the game is expected to be ready for release in November. For now, we have a handful of screens for you to look at while eating cereal straight from the box in your jim jams.