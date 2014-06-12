ADOM, Logigun and 73 others get the Greenlight on Steam

I have good news for those of you who can't wait to get your hands on Super Lemonade Factory, I am weapon or Car Disassembly 3D: Steam has given the Greenlight to 75 more titles, including those three and even one that's actually been banned.

Do I sound cynical when I talk about Steam Greenlight? I don't mean to (okay, maybe just a bit) but it can be tricky to avoid a jaded tone when you're looking at an admission system whose one requirement for entry seems to be asking nicely. That's obviously a gross distortion of the facts but it's been less than two weeks since the last batch of 75 was let into the club, and that's a rate that can lead to a certain amount of exhaustion.

But as always, that's not to suggest that there aren't some winners in here. ADOM (Ancient Domains of Mystery) has been around for ages and is probably long overdue for a Steam release, and Age of Enigma: The Secret of the Sixth Ghost was well-reviewed when it originally launched a few years ago. Logigun is a fine puzzle game—I quite enjoyed it when I played it back in 2012—and Pushcat has cats, so sure, why not? Rather oddly, one game to make the cut—ReLive, from inACTIVE Pixel Studios—has also been banned for violating Steam's terms of service.

I suppose that's the upside to passing through huge numbers of games in a single go: The percentage of iffy content may be high, but everybody's bound to find something they like in there. As usual, getting the Greenlight doesn't necessarily mean these games will appear on Steam anytime soon; each of them will launch independently when they're ready to go.