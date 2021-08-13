Where to find the Ulfberht short sword in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There are several unique weapons to find in The Siege of Paris, including the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ulfberht sword, and seeking them out brings you one step closer to checking off a region's wealth.

In Melunois there's a fort in Pruvinis you'll discover either accidentally or as part of a Rebel mission. In Pruvinis, you'll find a treasure map that leads to the Ulfberht Sword which is reportedly rather powerful. This task won't appear in your quest log, so it's up to you to go on the hunt for it now or to try and remember for later.

Assassin's Creed Ulfberht Sword: Where to find it

If you leave straight from Pruvinis, it won't take you very long to find the sword. If you head northeast from the location, you'll find Bilhaut close to a river crossing. In these ruins, you'll see a bunch of dead soldiers lying around and one lone Norse Man. It would be a good idea to save your progress here before continuing.

As you speak to him, it becomes clear that he killed his fellow soldiers because he wanted to keep the sword—named after the late King Egbert—for himself. You'll then be presented with three options:

Use Charisma to get the sword (You must have Charisma Level 2 or above)

Pay him 3000 silver for the it

Fight him for it

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

He claims that the sword makes you more powerful, and he isn't wrong. Depending on your power cap level, the speedy swordsman can be over 500 power. Whichever way you choose to do it, Ulfberht will be yours. It's a flawless short sword that will increase your Stun after each hit, up to ten times. It's not quite as good as Joyeuse , but it's definitely one to seek out if you're playing The Way of the Bear.

You can check out our guide on how to get started with The Siege of Paris here, as well as how to complete Rebel missions and where to get Reaper gear.