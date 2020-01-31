A retailer appears to have leaked AMD’s next ‘Raise the Game’ bundle

In case you haven't noticed, AMD's 'Raise the Game' promotion came to an end a couple of days ago. You can still get three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC with a qualifying purchase of a Radeon GPU or Ryzen CPU, but you can no longer claim free games. So, what's next? There appears to be another Raise the Game promotion right around the corner.

You can still view the terms of the expired offer by visiting a cached copy of the promotion page. It notably states in the fine print, "Participating retailers only for eligible purchases made September 30, 2019 through January 27, 2020 or when supply of coupon codes is exhausted. Coupon code must be redeemed by February 29, 2020."

When it was live, AMD was gifting a choice between Borderlands 3 and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint to people who purchased certain Radeon graphics cards. According to leaked marketing materials spotted by Videocardz, the upcoming promotion will refresh things a bit with the addition of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Master Edition), Resident Evil 3, and Warcraft 3: Reforged, while getting rid of Borderlands 3. Here's a look:

(Image credit: AMD via Videocardz)

Assuming this comes to pass, anyone who purchases a qualifying 5700 series graphics card will be eligible to claim Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Resident Evil 3, and three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The bundle will be a bit different for buyers of a 5500 XT card—those people will be able to claim Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Warcraft 3 Reforged, in addition to the same Xbox Game Pass for PC perk.

AMD's recently launched 5600 XT is curiously missing from the slide, though I would be surprised if it wasn't included when/if this goes live. It's possible (likely) that the slide is an earlier revision made before the 5600 XT was announced.

The refreshed free games offer is said to be applicable to eligible purchases made February 4, 2020 through April 25, 2020, with a redemption deadline of May 25, 2020.