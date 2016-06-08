A new Watch Dogs 2 trailer has apparently leaked

Popular

Twitch has aired an ad too early, it seems.

Nowadays, trailers don't roll out during E3 – they leak the week before. That appears to be true, at least, for Watch Dogs 2. Apparently Twitch pulled the trigger on some advertisements a bit too early, and Twitter user @Fobwashed managed to capture it before they were taken down.

What does the trailer teach us? Well, the game is definitely set in San Francisco, there will be lots of jumping between high buildings, some people will wear horse head masks, and Deadsec is back. You can glean more for yourself below.

Watch Dogs 2 is expected to get the fullblown reveal next week at E3. It's available November 15, according to the trailer.

