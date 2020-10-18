A new trailer for the XIII remake shows off weapons and tools

XIII, a comic-book FPS from 2003 about an amnesiac who wakes up on a beach with Roman numerals tattooed on his body and a hitman out to get him, is being remade this year. The latest trailer tries hard to make a pretty ordinary selection of guns sound exciting before moving on to XIII's selection of special tools—a grappling hook, lockpicks, and spying microphone. They make it seem more like a stealth-espionage game than a vanilla shooter, which is intriguing. Objects like bottles can apparently be used as improvised weapons too, which seems like another nice touch.

The inset panels and onomatopoeia for sound effects look stylish, although the cel-shaded art doesn't seem to be leaning as hard into the stark and striking look as it could. Though I missed the original version back in 2003, it does seem like it might pretty neat in a No One Lives Forever kind of way. Also, David Duchovny and Adam West provide voices, which may be another mark in its favor.

The remake of XIII will be available on Steam and GOG from November 10.