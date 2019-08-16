A new Telling Lies trailer tells the true release date

Annapurna Interactive announced today that Telling Lies, the new FMV investigative thriller from Her Story creator Sam Barlow, will go live on Steam on August 23.

Telling Lies bears more than a passing resemblance to its predecessor: Using an NSA laptop filled with stolen videos, you have to piece together the "shocking incident" that connects the lives of four people. But as we noted in our June preview, it's a much larger, non-linear experience, weighing in at an estimated four to five times bigger than its predecessor—the video footage covers a span of two years—with 30 separate speaking roles.

Along with a launcher date trailer up above, there's a new website with more information up at tellingliesgame.com.