A new Chuchel teaser literally reveals the March release date

Chuchel, the game about an angry ball of dust with a nice hat and a powerful jones for cherries, will be out on March 7. The news of the release date comes by way of a new teaser that's a lot like the old one: angry, percussive, and deeply weird.

It's a point-and-click adventure, but developer Amanita Design said in October that Chuchel will eschew complicated, multi-stage puzzles in favor of accessibility and laughs. The studio has previously demonstrated a well-regarded ability to tell stories in games like Machinarium, Botanicula, and Samorost 3, so I'm really looking forward to seeing how they handle a more straight-ahead take on comedy.

Chuchel will be available on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Itch.io.