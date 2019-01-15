A massive orb appears in Fortnite, proving cubes are so last year

Last year, a massive purple cube rolled around Fortnite's map for a long time before blossoming into a transdimensional butterfly. It was a pretty cool string of events, even if they dragged on for a bit too long. In the weeks leading to Fortnite Season 8, I wasn't sure if Epic would be able to top a sentient purple macguffin, the purest distillation of #content. I was wrong. Enter, the orb.

With content update 7.20, an icy sphere has appeared over the castle at Polar Peak. We'll likely see an in-game event or two leading up to Season 8 that involves the sphere, the strange eggs beneath the castle, and the iceberg quickly getting destroyed near Happy Hamlet.

The iceberg appears to have a universal health bar that depletes for everyone on all servers whenever it's hit with a pickaxe. We'll find out what's beneath it in just a few hours at its current rate of destruction.

In the meantime, catch up on our wet and wild theories about Fortnite Season 8 and once you're up to date, join me as we honor our new god.

It is the Year of the Orb. O aqueous sphere, set us free!

Congregation: May the liquid melt and drown our sins.

Heathens, those that follow the smoke, that cube which rolls and rolls and rolls, hearing nothing, answering nothing. The cube, vanquished and blossomed, may it ne'er return. May the orb set us free and drown our sins!

Congregation: May we flounder in its icy core.

Update:

So beneath the iceberg? Another damn bunker. Let's check back in a year or so.

But really, if the last bunker led to the research of rifts and creation of portals, I'm guessing we'll be able to teleport from Wailing Woods to this new lair sometime soon.