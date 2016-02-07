A bunch of EA classics are heavily discounted on GOG

Nowadays EA is best known for the likes of Battlefield and Mass Effect, but their catalogue is ripe with some of the most formative games of the 1990s. Browse through this sale list on GOG and you'll note plenty of classics: the Ultima series, a bunch of the Bullfrog games, and Wing Commander are among the most indispensable.

So it's nice to see GOG heavily discounting most of the classics: I can only see Australian prices (GOG is way ahead of Steam with its localization), but 42 games are available for just a smidgeon under $60. That's about $42 in the US and £30 in the UK. Better still, each of the games can be bought individually for very little.

The sale has roughly 31 hours to go at the time of publishing, so go and snap the games up now if you want them. If you're unsure what to get, I'd definitely recommend the Ultima games, and SimCity 2000 is still a blast.