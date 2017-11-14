2017 Game Awards nominees include PUBG, Wolfenstein 2, Cuphead, Edith Finch

The 2017 Game Awards nominees have been revealed, and while they heavily feature a number of console-only games (Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Horizon Zero Dawn each appear in six different categories), there are plenty of PC games to vote for including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Cuphead, Wolfenstein 2, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has been nominated in four categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Action Game, plus a nom for Brian Bloom's acting performance as BJ Blazkowicz.

Also in the Best Action Game category you'll find Prey, Destiny 2, Nioh, and Cuphead, which has a total of five nominations including Best Art Direction and Best Score/Music. We're also pleased to see What Remains of Edith Finch nominated for Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, and a 'Games for Impact' award ("For a thought provoking game with a profound pro-social meaning or message"). Other games in that last category include Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Night in the Woods.

PUBG appears thrice, including a nomination for Game of the Year (which is already drawing some grumblings on Twitter because it's in Early Access) and for Best Ongoing Game (which draws a quizzically raised eyebrow from me because it's in Early Access). The Ongoing Game award description reads, "Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time."

Well, okay, yeah, but PUBG's development is ongoing because it's not finished yet. That's what Early Access games do: get developed. Rainbow Six: Siege, Overwatch, GTA Online—those are released games that keep adding content and feel more fitting to be nominated for that award.

Meanwhile, Best RPG has a nice showing of games on PC like South Park: Fractured But Whole, Divinity: Original Sin 2, NieR: Automata, and Persona 5. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, Tooth and Tail, and Total War: Warhammer 2 appear in Best Strategy, while Destiny 2, Call of Duty: World War 2, Fortnite, and PUBG make a showing in Best Multiplayer.

You can see the entire spread of nominated games and vote at The Game Awards website, and the winners will be revealed on December 7