Ubisoft scrawls Far Cry Primal system requirements on cave wall

Far Cry Primal Creative Director Jean-Cristophe Guyot recently described the game's prehistoric setting as “the transition between man as a hunter-gatherer and as a settler.” It's played from the perspective of an early human struggling to survive in a hostile world, wielding only rocks, spears, bows, and overpowering body odor as weapons. You, however, will need to wield something a little more advanced if you want to get in on the action.

The Fred Flintstone:

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent

Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 (1GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1GB VRAM) or equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 (1GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1GB VRAM) or equivalent Hard Disk Space: 20 GB

20 GB Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, optional controller

The Thag Simmons:

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent

Intel Core i7-2600K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 | AMD Radeon R9 280X or equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 | AMD Radeon R9 280X or equivalent Hard Disk Space: 20 GB

20 GB Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, optional controller

Ubisoft also noted that the following video cards will be officially supported:

AMD Radeon™ HD 5770 (1 GB VRAM) or better, HD 7000 / 200 / 300 / Fury X series

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460 (1 GB VRAM) or better, GTX 500 / 600 / 700 / 900 / TITAN series

Don't forget that Far Cry Primal will not have co-op multiplayer, but it will have torture, mutilation, and the occasional, tasteful bumping of uglies. I'd call that a fair trade. It comes out on March 1.