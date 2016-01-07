Ubisoft scrawls Far Cry Primal system requirements on cave wall

Far Cry Primal Creative Director Jean-Cristophe Guyot recently described the game's prehistoric setting as “the transition between man as a hunter-gatherer and as a settler.” It's played from the perspective of an early human struggling to survive in a hostile world, wielding only rocks, spears, bows, and overpowering body odor as weapons. You, however, will need to wield something a little more advanced if you want to get in on the action.
The Fred Flintstone:
- OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent
- RAM: 4GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 (1GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1GB VRAM) or equivalent
- Hard Disk Space: 20 GB
- Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, optional controller
The Thag Simmons:
- OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent
- RAM: 8GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 | AMD Radeon R9 280X or equivalent
- Hard Disk Space: 20 GB
- Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, optional controller
Ubisoft also noted that the following video cards will be officially supported:
AMD Radeon™ HD 5770 (1 GB VRAM) or better, HD 7000 / 200 / 300 / Fury X series
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460 (1 GB VRAM) or better, GTX 500 / 600 / 700 / 900 / TITAN series
Don't forget that Far Cry Primal will not have co-op multiplayer, but it will have torture, mutilation, and the occasional, tasteful bumping of uglies. I'd call that a fair trade. It comes out on March 1.