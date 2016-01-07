Popular

Ubisoft scrawls Far Cry Primal system requirements on cave wall

By

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal Creative Director Jean-Cristophe Guyot recently described the game's prehistoric setting as “the transition between man as a hunter-gatherer and as a settler.” It's played from the perspective of an early human struggling to survive in a hostile world, wielding only rocks, spears, bows, and overpowering body odor as weapons. You, however, will need to wield something a little more advanced if you want to get in on the action.

The Fred Flintstone:

  • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 (1GB VRAM) | AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1GB VRAM) or equivalent
  • Hard Disk Space: 20 GB
  • Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, optional controller

The Thag Simmons:

  • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 | AMD Radeon R9 280X or equivalent
  • Hard Disk Space: 20 GB
  • Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, optional controller

Ubisoft also noted that the following video cards will be officially supported:

AMD Radeon™ HD 5770 (1 GB VRAM) or better, HD 7000 / 200 / 300 / Fury X series
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460 (1 GB VRAM) or better, GTX 500 / 600 / 700 / 900 / TITAN series

Don't forget that Far Cry Primal will not have co-op multiplayer, but it will have torture, mutilation, and the occasional, tasteful bumping of uglies. I'd call that a fair trade. It comes out on March 1.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments