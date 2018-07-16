Tyranny is free today for Twitch Prime subscribers

Tyranny, the isometric RPG about being bad that's actually very good, is the latest addition to the lineup of free games being offered to Twitch Prime members. But you've only got until tomorrow to pick it up.

Twitch Prime provides ad-free viewing, exclusive emotes and a chat badge, free channel subscription, and—as of March—free games every month. It's included with subscriptions to Amazon Prime, which offers free delivery on a huge range of products, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, and free ebooks via Prime Reading. Subscriptions recently went up from $100 to $120 a month (or $13 per month if you don't want to commit to a full year, but that'll end up costing you more in the long run), but it's still a pretty sweet deal if you're a regular Amazon user.

Tyranny isn't the only free game on the table this month: Twitch is giving away a free game every day this month, and The Red Strings Club, Brutal Legend, The Bridge, Tacoma, Observer, Deponia Doomsday, and the SNK Bundle are all currently up for grabs, as are the Warframe: Prime Day and Trinity Prime bundles, a Call of Duty: WWII Ultimate Supply Drop pack, a Neverwinter: Purple Owlbear pack, and 500 bonus Bits.

And in case you missed it, today is Prime Day, that most magical day of the year where we celebrate how wonderful Amazon is by giving it our money, and we've got an ongoing roundup of the best PC gaming deals right here.