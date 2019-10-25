Two Point Hospital gets spooky and cheap for Halloween

We're in the final week of Skeleton Appreciation Month, so that means that all your games are getting dressed up for Halloween. The latest to don a pumpkin-headed costume is Two Point Hospital, the extremely British comedy healthcare management sim. Admittedly, it's re-using last year's costume—reprising the Spooky Mode event from 2018— but sweetening the deal by slashing gory chunks out of the price until the 28th.

Spooky Mode gives the game a seasonal makeover, with moodier lighting, swarms of bats added to some maps and a new ailment to cure: fright-headedness, a pumpkin-flavoured version of the admittedly more punny lightheadedness illness. There's also a new Halloween-themed soundtrack and a bunch of revamped (emphasis on vamp) decorative items to spook up your halls, as if hospitals weren't terrifying to be in already.

Two Point Hospital is a minor favourite around here. Doctor Fraser Brown was very impressed with the game at launch, and while I felt that it played it a little safe and too close to the Theme Hospital's design, free updates and paid expansions (adding Bigfoot, aliens and tropical plagues to the mix) have gone a long way to making it feel fresh again. As a fan of terrible puns, I must give credit to Two Point Studios for making the majority of illnesses utterly groan-worthy.

Because Valve wouldn't let them use 666 or 66.6, Two Point Hospital is only 66% discounted on Steam until October 28th, but that's still the cheapest its been. The main game costs £8.49/€11.89/$11.89, and the Healthy Collection (including all three expansions) is £21.15/€28.12/$28.12.