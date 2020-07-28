Twitch Prime adds more SNK games including Metal Slug 2 and King of the Monsters

A fresh batch of free SNK games from back in the day is now available on Twitch Prime. The new games come on top of the first wave of SNK freebies that was added in June, and includes:

Metal Slug 2

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

Baseball Stars 2

Sengoku 3

Ironclad

King of the Monsters

That first bunch of free SNK games—Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstar, and Samurai Showdown 2—is still on the table: Twitch Prime subscribers will ultimately have access to more than 20 SNK classics, all of them available until the end of the year.

The new additions come on top of Twitch Prime's normal loadout of free games and loot for subscribers, which currently includes Melbits World, Kunai, NeuroVoider, Dungeon Rushers, Vane, Dear Esther: Landmark Edition, Dark Devotion, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Grip: Combat Racing.

Twitch Prime is included with subscriptions to Amazon Prime, which goes for $13 per month or $120 per year and also gets you a free monthly Twitch channel subscription, exclusive Twitch emotes and chat badges, free shipping on eligible products from Amazon, and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and various Kindle ebooks and digital magazines.

For free games that don't require a subscription to anything, keep your eyes on our ongoing list of all the free games you can grab right now.