Trust me on this, you should cyber up your toilet with RGB lighting for Cyber Monday

RGB toilet light | $19.99 $16.49 (18% off)

I'm serious! This thing is great. The motion sensor turns on the light inside your toilet when you walk into the room, which is much better than turning on the bathroom light late at night. You can choose from different colors or set it to alternate. You've got RGB on your PC, mouse, and maybe even your microphone, so why not your bowl? Take my word for it: I RGB'd my toilet, and you should too.

This Cyber Monday you should take a bold step into the future and RGB your toilet. And no, I'm not joking. I've had a glowing toilet since 2020 and it's rad. It makes my bathroom look futuristic—each time I pee into my glowing toilet bowl it's like whizzing into a cyberpunk cityscape. Instead of the boring old year of 2023 I feel like I'm in Blade Runner 2049 or Cyberpunk 2077—and I've really gotta go to the bathroom.

Again, I'm not kidding. The RGB toilet light is a genuinely great upgrade for your bathroom. In the middle of the night if I have to go, I don't need to turn on a light. The motion sensor detects me and the light begins glowing automatically when I enter the bathroom, which is a lot better than flipping on a harsh light when you've just been sleeping.

You can choose your brightness level and pick your favorite color, or set it to alternate between 16 different colors, just like the various glowing PC accessories you probably have. Shouldn't your bathroom feel just as high tech as your gaming rig?

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

You don't have to take my word for it. Just look at that kid at the top of the page, peering into the softly glowing toilet like he's just opened the Ark of the Covenant. That kid is about to poop into the future. You should too.