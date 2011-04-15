Tripwire Interactive make cry for help on Facebook. GLaDOS may be involved

The mysterious Valve countdown is killing us. Rich is "getting wiggly" and shaking like a frightened rabbit. Tom Senior is writing a mere 400 words per minute instead of his usual 500. Tim has left the office.

But what's this? As pointed out by Zolo (my favourite commentator of the day so far) Tripwire Interactive have posted a mysterious message on their Facebook page : "Her escape draws near... The central chamber is unlocking.... HELP US!"

What does this mean for the countdown? No-one knows. Apart from Valve, obviously. Not long to go though eh?