Total War: Warhammer 3 reveals Slaanesh, the horniest Chaos god

Creative Assembly has been trickling out reveal trailers for each of Total War: Warhammer 3's six factions, gradually ramping up hype and hopefully keeping eager fans at bay until its delayed 2022 release date. The latest trailer gives us a peek at the hedonism-loving Slaanesh.

Slaanesh is the Chaos god of pleasure and pain, a horny hedonist who inspires his followers to have a splendid time. He's into music and art and flesh—all things I think we can agree are pretty cool. Peace, however, is very much not in his wheelhouse. That's a good thing in a Total War.

The short cinematic is pretty impressive, showing the faction going all-in on the destruction alongside looming general N'Kari. He'll be able to passively heal whenever a nearby enemy unit is fully killed, along with an ability to significantly reduce enemy melee defense and attack.

Hit and run tactics will be the speciality of the speedy Slaanesh, spreading discord throughout enemy ranks. They'll be able to impart gifts on enemies, giving units a whole slew of debuffs when one is killed. They can also capture devotees, creating cults and vassals as well as vassalising other factions.

Nearly every faction has received a neat reveal trailer now, bar Khorne. We've glimpsed Chaos gods Tzeentch and Nurgle along with human factions Cathay and Kislev. The game's shaping up to be an interesting one, with Fraser having a great time when he got his hands on it earlier in the year. Check out his Total War: Warhammer 3 preview.