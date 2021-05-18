Total War: Warhammer 3 shows off the ice-wielding, bear-crazy Kislev

The latest Total War: Warhammer 3 trailer dropped today, showing off the bear-wielding, tough-as-nails Kislev race.

We've already seen glimpses of Kislev from the initial reveal trailer and a sweet cinematic trailer from last week. There's more to decipher here though, as well as a better look at the accompanying bear army and Kislev's Ice Queen, Katarin. The Russia-adjacent race can be seen riding bears into battle, with their furry companions also getting quite chompy with the enemy. Katarin is also here, with a frighteningly gigantic elemental bear and making use of the new Lore of Ice magic.

Fraser got his hands on Total War: Warhammer 3 earlier this month, describing his Kislev horde as an "agile, mobile army which is great at harassing the enemy and picking them off." When discussing Kislev, senior game designer Oscar Andersson said "Kislev generally will suit players who enjoy more of a defensive style of play.

"So if you like playing High Elves, I think Kislev will resonate with you quite well. You have very similar elements like you're very heavy on the skirmish gameplay, and you have a lot of hybrids that are both good at holding their ground, weakening the enemy and attritioning them as they come in towards you."

Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to release later this year.