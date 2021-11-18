Best chaos god Nurgle brings sweet decay and disease to Total War: Warhammer 3

Total Warhammer 3 is the final game in Creative Assembly's humie-bashing trilogy, and it's going to be absolutely massive (which might be why it's delayed until next year). The game has previously shown off the chaos god Tzeentch, and now it's time for the best chaos god of all: Nurgle, the god disease, decay, despair, death and destruction. He's got everything!

The trailer is a cinematic but Creative Assembly's got nothing to hide: we've already played Warhammer 3 and fingers crossed it's looking like a spectacular capstone for the series. We always knew Nurgle was going to be in it because the game's set in the Realm of Chaos as well as the Lands of the East: a fascinating prospect given how shape-shifty and reality-defying chaos landscapes are supposed to be.

Warhammer 3 will launch with six factions, predominantly chaos daemons: as well as Tzeentch and Nurgle, there's Khorne and Slaanesh. The unlucky human saps of Cathay and Kislev will be those opposing them and getting munched in the process. It's out next year, and here's everything we know about it.