Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia leads King Anaraut into battle, details 'Fame' victory condition

Put the wind in your Wales.

Hot on the heels of Alfred the Great and Gaelic king Flann Sinna, Wales' King Anaraut enters the throes of Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia. 

Son of Rhodri the Great, Anaraut looks to grow his homeland into a new and prosperous kingdom that spans the entirety of the Welsh peninsula—in order to "win the pride of its people and cement his own place in history". 

Cue this lovely-looking, metaphor-inspiring, mountain-climbing cinematic:

Oh boy, boyo. 

"Players can emulate Anaraut’s vision by achieving the Fame Victory Condition," explains publisher Sega in a statement. "Which demands a powerful and prestigious Kingdom be built, measured via the metric of ‘Fame’ in the game’s Campaign mode. Fame can be increased through economic development, technological breakthroughs, wars, and a variety of event chains as players progress through their campaign."

Developer Creative Assembly provides more on all of that in this blog post

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is due April 19. Check out our prior coverage—not least Tom's hands-on impressions—in this direction.  

