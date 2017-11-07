Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove delayed to 2018

Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove, a new addition to the well-loved game series from the early '90s about a pair of alien rappers who crash-land on Earth, pulled in a half-million bucks on Kickstarter in early 2015. Following that came a partnership with Adult Swim, and the expectation that it would be out sometime in 2017. Sadly for those of you who have been waiting and watching the calendar slowly wind down, it's not going to happen.

"We tried super hard to get ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove out in 2017. Game development is an inexact science and it's our priority to deliver the best, most solid game we can," Greg Johnson, cofounder of developer Humanature Studios and designer of the original Toejam and Earl, explained in a Kickstarter update.

"To get the game across the finish line we need to push into 2018, but rest assured we are working our butts off and you guys are going to get an awesome game."

It sounds like the delay will be a relatively short one, but it's possible that if things go really sideways, Back in the Groove won't be out for another year or more. Let's hope it's closer to the former than the latter.

To make up for the delay, Adult Swim released an overly dramatic cinematic trailer. Enjoy.