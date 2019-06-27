Today only grab this Acer Nitro 50, a solid gaming desktop, for only $699

Acer's got a raft of daily deals happening right now at Amazon, and one of the best of the field is this Core i7-8700, Radeon RX 580 powered desktop (one of the best CPUs for gaming and best graphics cards, respectively). The Acer Nitro 50 usually retails for $899, but this daily deal slashes $200 off the price and makes it a much more attractive prospect. As the name implies, however, that price point will only last for the next 14 hours (as of this writing), so if you want to get your hands on one, pull the trigger now.

If you're looking for an inexpensive machine to game at 1080p, or even push reasonable frames at 1440p, $200 off a Nitro 50 is a steal. It's also a competent workstation PC, with that capable 8th gen processor and support for up to three simultaneous displays. If you're not fussed about RGB spectacle, the Nitro case is also a very attractive, sleek, understated design.

Acer Nitro 50 is $899 | save $200

The title text advertises it as carrying 8GB of DDR4 and 16GB of Optane, which is true, but make sure you're not conflating those two types of storage. RAM is the volatile, fast access storage where programs live temporarily while they're being used by your machine; when you power down, anything in RAM vanishes. Intel's Optane memory is closer to SSD storage, and is generally used as a cache to accelerate traditional HDD storage (the Nitro 50 also packs a traditional 1TB, 7200RPM HDD). Practically speaking, the performance differences between a machine with 16GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM plus 16GB of Optane are pretty slight (and would likely favor the Optane machine in many scenarios), but the two are very different kinds of storage.

