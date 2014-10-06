This week's Playfire awards

Playfire has revealed the latest Rewards as part of its Playfire Rewards programme.

The initiative, which is currently in beta, is unlocked by connecting your Steam and GMG/Playfire accounts and then completing various challenges.

Every day Playfire sets new challenges to beat that can earn Green Man Gaming Credit to spend on the store. Challenges include playing a game for the first time, unlocking achievements, playing a game for a certain length of time and signing up to the Playfire newsletter.

This week’s Rewards include unlockables for Early Access sci-fi thriller Albedo: Eyes from Outer Space and fast-paced action game Last Knight: Rogue Rider Edition.

This week’s Rewards are:

A.R.E.S. Extinction Agenda EX - unlock I Feel Mighty, Oh So Mighty! - £0.10

Albedo: Eyes from Outer Space - unlock GREEN THUMB - £0.10

Crow - play for the first time - £0.10

Last Knight: Rogue Rider - unlock Eating a Giant Cake without Exploding - £0.10

Monomino - play for the first time - £0.10

Link your Steam account with your Playfire profile - £0.50

Sign up to the Playfire email newsletter - £0.50

Playfire Rewards is currently in BETA and only available for Steam, but will roll out to more platform soon.

If you haven't tried the Playfire Rewards BETA and want to participate, just log into Playfire with your Green Man Gaming email address and password and then sign in with Steam. For more information check out Playfire’s FAQ.