Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or at least until the end of 2021.

This week we're talking about Final Fantasy's hotly-anticipated DLC, Endwalker, the return of Master Chief in Halo Infinite and raising monsters in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX.

The PC gaming forecast is all about Geoff Keighley's Game Awards and you'll get to see me eating a mince pie.