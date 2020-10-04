Popular

This week in PC gaming: Baldur's Gate 3 hits Early Access, Fall Guys Season 2 begins

By

A classic PC RPG returns, Fall Guys goes medieval, and more.

This Week in PC Gaming is also available on YouTube.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live. 

New Releases

The notable new games hitting PC this week.

October 6

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Early Access)

October 8

  • Ikenfell
  • Ride 4
  • I Am Dead

October 9

  • The Survivalists
  • FIFA 21

Other events and updates

The updates, announcements, and big events happening this week.

October 6

  • Apex Legends crossplay beta begins

October 8

  • Fall Guys Season 2 begins

And if a couple minutes every Sunday isn't enough, be sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast, The PC Gamer Show, for more in-depth discussions about the latest PC games and news.

James Davenport
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments