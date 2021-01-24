This week in PC gaming: 3 more Yakuza games, The Medium releases

This Week in PC Gaming is also available on YouTube.
This Week in PC Gaming - Jan 24 to Jan 30
January 25
SKIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID
January 28
The Medium
Wobbledogs
Olija
Yakuza: Remastered Collection
January 29
Gods Will Fall
Weekends between now through February 22
Rainbow Six Siege: Road to Siege Invitational limited time game mode