This ultrawide 29-inch IPS monitor from LG is on sale for $184

If you've been wanting to go with an ultrawide monitor and are okay with a 2560x1080 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio), good news—LG's 29-inch ultrawide display can be had for $184 right now.

It's listed at BuyDig for $400, but if you apply promo code at C1178118222 at checkout, it knocks the price all the way down to $184. We've never seen this monitor sell for less—Newegg has it on sale for $310, plus $13 shipping, as a point of reference.

The panel is of the IPS variety. It has a 5ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and 250 nits brightness. There's nothing too fancy here, though you do get FreeSync support, a single HDMI 1.4 input, USB-C connectivity, and a headphone jack.

You can grab this monitor here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.