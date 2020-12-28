This thin and light gaming laptop with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is just $799

You don't have to spend upwards of a grand to procure a decent gaming laptop, not even one that is relatively thin and lightweight in design. Case in point, MSI's GF65 Thin (model 9SD-837) is on sale for $799 at Newegg right now, down from its list price of $1,049.

To get the full discount (it's marked down to $949), you need to apply promo code 5YEAREND97A at checkout, which knocks $150 off the tally. That brings it down to $799 with free shipping to boot, and positions this as one of the better bargains in this week's roundup of cheap gaming laptop deals.

Save Big On A Thin Gaming Laptop MSI GF65 Thin | 15.6-Inch |144Hz | Core i7 9750H | GeForce GTX 1660 Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,049 $799 at Newegg (save $250)

This is a great option for playing games at 1080p, and the high 144Hz refresh rate makes it a good candidate for esports gaming as well. Be sure to use promo code 5YEAREND97A at checkout for the full discount.

The GF65 Thin sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with 1920x1080 resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7 9750H processor (6C/12T, 2.6GHz to 4.5GHz, 12MB L3 cache), Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and 8GB of RAM.

You're essentially buying into last-gen technology for a discounted rate with this deal, and that is not a bad proposition. The CPU and GPU combo packs a respectable punch for 1080p gaming, wrapped in a thin (0.85 inches) and lightweight (4.1 pounds) design.

I'm not as jazzed about the paltry 8GB RAM configuration. However, with a little bit of patience, you can crack open the laptop and upgrade the RAM and SSD, the latter of which is 512GB in capacity.

You get some bonus items with this deal as well, the more interesting of which is MSI's Urban Raider backpack valued at $149. The other bonus is a loot box pack valued at $62.89, which includes a gaming mouse, mouse pad, dragon doll charm, and collectible box.

If you're looking for a current-generation Comet Lake laptop instead, HP's similarly configured Omen 15 is on sale at Walmart for $849 (save $450 over list price) and includes a Core i7 10750H CPU, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD combo. It comes with a couple of bonus items as well, including a gaming mouse and headset.