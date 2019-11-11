This solid gold Monster Hunter statue is officially licensed and costs a mere $80,000

We checked out some Monster Hunter figurines last year, shortly after Monster Hunter: World made its way to PC, and some of them were pretty sweet. But none of them are anywhere as sweet—or maybe "grotesquely ostentatious" is the term I'm really looking for—as the 24k Gold Rathian statuette, and the Silver Rathalos constructed of platinum, offered by Japanese collectible manufacturer U-Treasure.

Hypebeast shared photos of the statues on Instgram, while Google-translated details are available on the U-Treasure site. The Gold Rathian measures approximately 15.5 by 11 cm, stands roughly 7.5 cm in height, and weighs about 600g, while the Silver Rathalos is 15x15x7.5 cm and weighs about 840g. Each comes with a glass case, because of course they do—we're not talking about injection molded plastic crapola here, people.

How much do they cost? I'm glad you asked. They sell for ¥8.8 million each, which is a little over—holy kapowzers—$80,000, or you can pick them in a set for a negligibly discounted ¥16.5 million—that's $150,000 and change, depending on fluctuations currency conversion. For gamers on a budget, silver models, coated in gold or rhodium, can be had for a paltry ¥880,000, or about $8000. That's each, by the way.

In case there's any doubt, these precious metal monsters are officially licensed by Capcom, and actually appear on Capcom Japan's Monster Hunter 15th Anniversary website. Alas, they're only available for purchase in Japan.

Seriously though, just look at these damn things:

(Image credit: Capcom (via U-Treasure))