This RX 570 graphics card is just $130 right now

The Radeon RX 570 is one of AMD's mid-range graphics cards, roughly between a GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1060 in terms of performance. Now you can get Sapphire's 4GB Nitro+ RX 570 for just $129.99 on Newegg. That's about $20 cheaper than other RX 570 cards, and $70 cheaper than the typical price for a 3GB GTX 1060.

The card has 4GB of GDDR5 memory, a boost clock of 1340 MHz, and dual fans. For video output, you get one dual-link DVI-D, two HDMI, and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

This is a good graphics card for 1080p gaming, and it definitely can't be beat for under $200. The RX 570 also comes with two free games—you can pick from The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.