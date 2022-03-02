This RTX 3070-powered laptop with a 240Hz display is $500 off

Newegg has got a pretty good deal on a 15-inch Gigabyte A5 X1 gaming laptop for only $1,299. This laptop that usually sells for $1,799 is now $500 off thanks to $300 instant savings and a $200 mail-in rebate.

The Gigabyte A5 X1 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile CPU, 16GB of DDR RAM, and an RTX 3070 laptop GPU. This will give you solid 1080p performance at a reasonably high framerate if you're looking to play on max settings. You've even got a DisplayPort and mini-DP in case you were hoping to plug this bad boy into your TV.

The five-pound laptop sits about an inch and a half thick, so you should have no issue fitting it into your computer bag or backpack. The look of the A5 X1 is pretty plain with no real exciting design, but at least the keyboard has got RGB in case you wanted to spice things up a bit.

A bigger SSD would have gone a long way, so the best recommendation would be to upgrade to a bigger SSD since 512GB fills up a lot faster than you think. I also used the Intel version of this laptop a while back, which I mostly loved, but the integrated webcam is not great and I ended up using a USB webcam for work calls.

Gigabyte A5 X1 | Nvidia RTX 3070 |AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX |15.6-inch | 240Hz |16GB RAM | 512 SSD |

$1799.99 $1299.99 at Newegg (save $500 with mail-in rebate.)

This no-nonsense 15-inch gaming laptop from Gigabyte has the power to play all your favorite games on a speedy 240Hz display. Not as flashy as the competition, but if you are looking for a good system for work and play, this Gigabyte has what you need.

While it's not winning any style points, the Gigabyte A5 X1 gaming laptop has a lot under the hood for under $1500. Upgrade the SSD, and you've got a real contender here.