This RTX 2070 Super gaming laptop has dropped to $1,300 for today only

Building your own desktop PC (or even buying some pre-built models) is expensive right now, thanks to GPU shortages from both AMD and Nvidia, but there are still plenty of great deals on gaming laptops. For today only, Acer is discounting one version of its Predator Triton 500 laptop with an RTX 2070 Super to $1,299.99 on Amazon. That's $500 off MSRP, and about $330 lower than the usual price. Acceptable.

There are many different hardware configurations of the Triton 500, but the model on sale has an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, a 15.6-inch 300Hz G-Sync display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, RGB lighting on the keyboard, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. All that is stored inside the slim (by gaming laptop standards) 0.7-inch frame.

The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, which is one of the most powerful GPUs that can be put inside a laptop. This is the Max-Q variant, so you won't get the full power of a desktop RTX 2070 Super, but the laptop should still be able to handle gaming at the native 1080p resolution without any problems.

This high-end gaming laptop is $500 off the original price, and roughly $330 lower than the usual cost. The sale is only live for today, and as of when this article was written, 40% of available stock has been claimed.

We reviewed a different version of the Predator Triton 500 laptop last year, which had a larger SSD and an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. We loved the thin design and excellent gaming performance, but noted the laptop definitely ran hot at times—though the lower-power RTX 2070 Super might be an improvement there.