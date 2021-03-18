This RTX 2060 gaming laptop from Acer is on sale for $920

Building your own desktop PC (or even purchasing many pre-built models) is tremendously difficult right now thanks to GPU shortages from both AMD and Nvidia, but there are still plenty of great deals to be had on gaming laptops. Right now, you can get one laptop from Acer with a Core i5 CPU and RTX 2060 graphics card for $919.99 on Newegg, a savings of $80 from the original price.

This laptop is powered by a 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, a 4-core/8-thread chip with a maximum speed of 4.10 GHz. That processor isn't the newest option available, since many gaming laptops now ship with Intel's 11th-gen chips, but the i5-9300H is still good enough gaming and productivity. You also get 16GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, both of which are (bizarrely) still uncommon on gaming PCs under $1,000.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card is also present, which will give you silky-smooth gameplay at the native 1080p resolution. Speaking of which, the 15.6-inch display can go up to 144Hz—not bad at all.

