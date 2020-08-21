This officially-licensed clone of the Xbox 'Duke' controller is now just $50

Hyperkin partnered with Microsoft two years ago to create a clone of the original Xbox's controller, colloquially known as the Duke. It's compatible with both Xbox One and PC, and now you can get it for just $50, a savings of $20 over the usual price.

The Hyperkin Duke is a wired USB controller, complete with an animated Xbox logo in the center, precision analog triggers, a 3.5mm headset jack, color-accurate buttons, and a 9-foot detachable USB cable. Functionally, it works as a regular Xbox One controller, so you can use it with all your favorite Xbox and PC games without fiddling with settings.

We tried out The Duke when it was first revealed and came away impressed. "There was something satisfying about the size of the thing and the weight of it sitting in my hands," our own Andy Kelly said in his initial impressions. The controller has also received positive reviews from many other outlets—our friends at Tom's Guide called it "a near-perfect re-creation of the original Duke," while Windows Central deemed it "the retro accessory to end all retro accessories."